After brother's company raps Nassau comptroller, Maragos aide moves on

By Paul LaRocco

Nassau Comptroller George Maragos’ top deputy, whose brother’s construction firm criticized Maragos for delays in approving a contract, has gone to work for County Executive Edward Mangano.

Republican Steven Labriola, a former assemblyman and Oyster Bay town clerk, started March 20 as the administration’s chief compliance officer, ensuring contract rules are followed. He will earn $167,000 a year, the same as when he served in that role for Maragos.

GOP sources say Maragos and Labriola did not get along. A.L.A.C. Contracting Corp., where Anthony Labriola is a principal, this month accused Maragos of “interference” in an approval process for its $9.5 million contract to rebuild a county road. Maragos’ office denied it, saying its review took longer than usual.

