After major upset, Babylon Democrats want Suffolk seat back

Babylon Democrats appear ready to mount a major offensive to recoup the Suffolk seat Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) won last year in a major upset.

County Executive Steve Bellone aide Tim Sini, 34, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is also knocking on doors and handing out palm cards on weekends as an unpaid "special assistant" to Babylon Supervisor Richard Schaffer, to help residents with town problems. Sini, a $110,273-a-year assistant principal county attorney, has been walking the district since August.

Schaffer, the county Democratic chairman, declined to say if Sini is being considered for a candidacy. -- Rick Brand