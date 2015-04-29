Albany: The endless source of ethics discussions

Another season, another Albany ethics discussion.

Just call it the Empire State pastime. This one takes place Thursday at NYU's Wagner School, at 295 LaFayette St. in Manhattan. It features the retired, the reform-minded, the experienced and the academic.

From the program (linked in full here):

Hosts:

Richard Brodsky, Senior Fellow, NYU Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service; former Chair of the Assembly Committee on Corporations, Authorities, and Commissions (2002-2010); former NY State Assemblyman (1983-2010)

Sherry Glied, Dean and Professor of Public Service, NYU Wagner

Richard Ravitch, former Lieutenant Governor of New York (2009-2010)

Morning Panel: Political, Unethical, and Illegal Behaviors—Where are the Lines?

Richard Briffault, Chair, New York City Conflicts of Interest Board

Peter Goldmark, former Chairman and CEO of The International Herald Tribune (1998-2003); former President of the Rockefeller Foundation (1988-1997); former Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (1977-1985)

Susan Lerner, Executive Director, Common Cause

Cy Vance Jr., New York County District Attorney

Afternoon Panel: How Can Albany Work Better?

Ken Auletta, Contributor, The New Yorker

Mary Louise Mallick, former Director of Finance, Senate Independent Democratic Conference; former New York State First Deputy Comptroller (2007-2013)

Stephanie Miner, Mayor of Syracuse, New York

Bill Thompson, Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Managing Director at Siebert Brandford Shank & Company, LLC; former New York City Comptroller (2002-2009)