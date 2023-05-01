Anna Kaplan, former state senator, enters race to challenge George Santos

Former Democratic State Sen. Anna Kaplan has joined the growing list of candidates trying to unseat U.S. Rep. George Santos in New York's Third Congressional District next year.

Kaplan, of Port Washington, joins Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury) and St. John's Law professor William Murphy in seeking the Democratic nomination to replace Santos (R-Nassau/Queens).

Kellen Curry, a military veteran and business executive, has announced a Republican primary challenge to Santos.

Kaplan, who represented the 7th Senate District from 2018 through 2022, lost to State Sen. Jack Martins (R-Old Westbury), who had previously represented the district. It includes the Town of North Hempstead, the City of Glen Cove and the Town of Oyster Bay.

Kaplan did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

Santos, a first-term House member who took office in January, announced his campaign for reelection in April. He is facing multiple congressional and criminal investigations related to his campaign fundraising and his fabrications of his professional and personal background.

Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo has called for Santos' resignation and said he won't back him for reelection in 2024.

Lafazan, who finished third in the 2022 Democratic primary in the Third District, also is seeking reelection to his legislative seat.

"Defeating George Santos is a priority in 2024, and we'll have enough resources and momentum to defeat him then," Lafazan said.

Also mentioned as possible Democratic candidates for Santos' seat are Robert Zimmerman, of Great Neck, who lost to Santos in the November general election, and former U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, of Glen Cove, who represented the Third District from 2017-23.

Neither has launched formal campaigns, and both declined to comment Monday.