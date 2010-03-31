Barbara Bush released from Houston hospital

Former first lady Barbara Bush has been released from a Houston hospital, where she underwent tests after being admitted last weekend.

Methodist Hospital said in a statement announcing the Wednesday release that Bush might have had a mild relapse of Graves disease, a thyroid condition for which she was treated in 1989. Her doctors have adjusted her medication.

President George H.W. Bush's wife, 84, was hospitalized Saturday after not feeling well for about a week. She was described as not being in any pain or danger.

Mrs. Bush had heart surgery in March 2009 for a severe narrowing of the main heart valve. She also was hospitalized in November 2008, when she underwent surgery for a perforated ulcer.