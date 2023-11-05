Johnson, Biden need to come together quickly to confront major issues, experts say

WASHINGTON — New House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Joe Biden haven't worked together closely and are on opposite sides politically, but they'll need to come together quickly. As Biden presses Congress to back major legislation such as a $105 billion defense spending bill with money for Israel, Ukraine and the U.S. Southern border, and as a deadline for a possible government shutdown looms on Nov. 17, he's also navigating a new relationship with Johnson (R-La.). Political analysts said Biden and Johnson will need to quickly forge some basic working relationship given the major issues on the table. “It's pretty clear that especially in times of tension and conflict around the world that the country is better off if they work together,” said John C. Pierce, a University of Kansas political science professor and author of a book about the late Democratic House Speaker Tom Foley. “They may not have to agree on everything, but they have to respect each other and try to make it work for the country.” Former Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford), who served in the House from 1993 to 2019, told Newsday that as Johnson negotiates with Biden, he may find more support from House Republicans than ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who took over the speakership in January with a group of conservative adversaries looking over his shoulder. “He’ll have more of a honeymoon period to try and get things done,” King said of Johnson. “He’s going to have to strike the balance between how much he can get from Biden, how much he has to give up to Biden, and how he keeps the Republican conference at least reasonably united.” Johnson, elected after a three-week stalemate over who would replace McCarthy (R-Calif.), was an unfamiliar figure to many policymakers, including Biden, who spent more than 30 years as a U.S. senator from Delaware cultivating relationships with Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House. After Johnson was elected speaker on Oct. 25, Biden said he would seek to work with him “in good faith on behalf of the American people.” In accepting the speaker's gavel, Johnson said: “In this time of great crisis, it is our duty to work together.” But Johnson is an ardent Donald Trump supporter who voted against certifying Biden's 2020 election win. Johnson also has expressed support for the GOP-led impeachment inquiry that alleges Biden abused his power to help boost his son, Hunter's, foreign business dealings. However, he has stressed "that we have to follow due process and we have to follow the law" on the issue, and said Thursday he hadn't "predetermined" whether there's enough evidence to draft articles of impeachment. Biden has said repeatedly he had no role in his son's business affairs and White House officials have criticized the GOP allegations as “unfounded” and “actively disproven.” Despite such back and forth, both leaders have found some common ground on defense spending. Biden invited Johnson to the White House recently for a national security briefing on Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific. Johnson, who voted against funding for Ukraine earlier this year, more recently has expressed openness to increased spending for its war against Russia. But so far, Johnson has opposed Biden’s effort to group funding for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the U.S. southern border together. Instead, Johnson scheduled a House floor vote Thursday for a spending package that included $14.5 billion in aid for Israel but left out funding for Ukraine. The measure also contained deep cuts to the Internal Revenue Service to pay for the package. The bill passed by a vote of 226-196, but the White House has said Biden would veto any measure that lacks Ukraine and Taiwan funding, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said the Senate would not take up Johnson's bill. Still, King and others see opportunities for Biden and Johnson to get along. King, who was on the tail end of his congressional career when Johnson joined the House in 2017, called Johnson "an easy guy to get along with, and also a guy at peace with himself." King said when he was looking for House votes in 2019 for a bill to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, he relied on Johnson's support. “For the most part, southern Republicans were not that helpful on this issue,” King recalled. “He actually came out very strongly and testified in favor of it. That's when he told the story about his father who was a firefighter who was burned over 80% of his body and was left disabled. He was very, very emotional. It was helpful to have his support. It meant something having someone who’s considered very conservative and from the South" who was supportive. Meena Bose, director of Hofstra University’s Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency, said Biden and Johnson may have opposing political views, but during budget negotiations they will need to find “areas of common interest” in order to keep the government open. “I think a decent-working relationship is kind of the best that can be hoped for,” Bose told Newsday. “I just don't really see how there will be a meeting of the minds on policy issues … However, members of Congress and the president don't have to agree on everything to work together; they have to find areas where they can make decisions and take action, even if they're not in complete agreement on the result.” She continued: “Keeping the government functioning, and funding immediate priorities, that’s like the low bar for governance, but that's maybe the best we can hope for in the next year.”

WHAT TO KNOW

Former Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford), who served in the House from 1993 to 2019, told Newsday that as Johnson negotiates with Biden, he may find more support from House Republicans than ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who took over the speakership in January with a group of conservative adversaries looking over his shoulder.

“He’ll have more of a honeymoon period to try and get things done,” King said of Johnson. “He’s going to have to strike the balance between how much he can get from Biden, how much he has to give up to Biden, and how he keeps the Republican conference at least reasonably united.”

Johnson, elected after a three-week stalemate over who would replace McCarthy (R-Calif.), was an unfamiliar figure to many policymakers, including Biden, who spent more than 30 years as a U.S. senator from Delaware cultivating relationships with Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House.

After Johnson was elected speaker on Oct. 25, Biden said he would seek to work with him “in good faith on behalf of the American people.” In accepting the speaker's gavel, Johnson said: “In this time of great crisis, it is our duty to work together.”

But Johnson is an ardent Donald Trump supporter who voted against certifying Biden's 2020 election win.

Johnson also has expressed support for the GOP-led impeachment inquiry that alleges Biden abused his power to help boost his son, Hunter's, foreign business dealings. However, he has stressed "that we have to follow due process and we have to follow the law" on the issue, and said Thursday he hadn't "predetermined" whether there's enough evidence to draft articles of impeachment.

Biden has said repeatedly he had no role in his son's business affairs and White House officials have criticized the GOP allegations as “unfounded” and “actively disproven.”

Despite such back and forth, both leaders have found some common ground on defense spending. Biden invited Johnson to the White House recently for a national security briefing on Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific.

Johnson, who voted against funding for Ukraine earlier this year, more recently has expressed openness to increased spending for its war against Russia. But so far, Johnson has opposed Biden’s effort to group funding for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the U.S. southern border together. Instead, Johnson scheduled a House floor vote Thursday for a spending package that included $14.5 billion in aid for Israel but left out funding for Ukraine. The measure also contained deep cuts to the Internal Revenue Service to pay for the package.

The bill passed by a vote of 226-196, but the White House has said Biden would veto any measure that lacks Ukraine and Taiwan funding, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said the Senate would not take up Johnson's bill.

Still, King and others see opportunities for Biden and Johnson to get along.

King, who was on the tail end of his congressional career when Johnson joined the House in 2017, called Johnson "an easy guy to get along with, and also a guy at peace with himself." King said when he was looking for House votes in 2019 for a bill to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, he relied on Johnson's support.

“For the most part, southern Republicans were not that helpful on this issue,” King recalled. “He actually came out very strongly and testified in favor of it. That's when he told the story about his father who was a firefighter who was burned over 80% of his body and was left disabled. He was very, very emotional. It was helpful to have his support. It meant something having someone who’s considered very conservative and from the South" who was supportive.

Meena Bose, director of Hofstra University’s Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency, said Biden and Johnson may have opposing political views, but during budget negotiations they will need to find “areas of common interest” in order to keep the government open.

“I think a decent-working relationship is kind of the best that can be hoped for,” Bose told Newsday. “I just don't really see how there will be a meeting of the minds on policy issues … However, members of Congress and the president don't have to agree on everything to work together; they have to find areas where they can make decisions and take action, even if they're not in complete agreement on the result.”

She continued: “Keeping the government functioning, and funding immediate priorities, that’s like the low bar for governance, but that's maybe the best we can hope for in the next year.”