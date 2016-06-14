Bill to put research animals up for adoption goes to Cuomo

ALBANY — A bill that would require dogs and cats that were used for research to be placed for adoption instead of euthanized has been approved by the Senate and Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) and Assemb. Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) now goes to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for signature or veto.

Currently, facilities that use dogs and cats for research typically euthanize the animals afterward, Boyle said. The proposal would mandate that “publicly funded” research facilities would have to offer the animal for adoption if that option is viable. Lawmakers dubbed the proposal the Research Animal Retirement Act.

“These dogs and cats deserve a chance to be adopted out,” Boyle said in a memo supporting the bill. “These labs should be required to make this effort.”

The Senate approved the bill last week; the Assembly followed suit Tuesday.