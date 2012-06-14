Bill to regulate minors' piercings goes to Cuomo

Attention minors: You might soon need parental consent to get a body piercing.

The State Senate gave final passage Wednesday to a bill that would mandate that anyone younger than 18 obtain consent from a parent or guardian before getting a piercing. It exempts ear piercings.

The sponsor, State Sen. Joe Robach (R-Rochester), said the bill would be "something that will be supported by parents across the state."

"As body piercings can often result in infection and a permanent scar, it seems logical that parents should be involved in the decision," Robach said in a statement after the vote.

Robach added that the measure is "consistent with existing law," referring to a state requirement that one must be at least 18 years old to get a tattoo. He said that, while some studios require clients to be 18 or have written permission to get a piercing, many don't.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Assembly already passed the bill, meaning it will now be sent to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for signature or veto.

According to the Senate, more than one-third of those who have piercings get their first before turning 18.

Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) said the bill is "about protecting the health of our children and helping them make the right decisions."