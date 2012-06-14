Bill to regulate minors' piercings goes to Cuomo
Attention minors: You might soon need parental consent to get a body piercing.
The State Senate gave final passage Wednesday to a bill that would mandate that anyone younger than 18 obtain consent from a parent or guardian before getting a piercing. It exempts ear piercings.
The sponsor, State Sen. Joe Robach (R-Rochester), said the bill would be "something that will be supported by parents across the state."
"As body piercings can often result in infection and a permanent scar, it seems logical that parents should be involved in the decision," Robach said in a statement after the vote.
Robach added that the measure is "consistent with existing law," referring to a state requirement that one must be at least 18 years old to get a tattoo. He said that, while some studios require clients to be 18 or have written permission to get a piercing, many don't.
The Assembly already passed the bill, meaning it will now be sent to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for signature or veto.
According to the Senate, more than one-third of those who have piercings get their first before turning 18.
Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) said the bill is "about protecting the health of our children and helping them make the right decisions."