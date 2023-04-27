Gov. Kathy Hochul announces tentative state budget deal

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said she and legislative leaders have reached a tentative agreement on the 2023-24 state budget that was due March 31.

The latest budget in more than a decade will total about $227 billion.

The major policies in the spending plan include Hochul’s proposal to provide judges more discretion under the 2019 law that aimed to end cash bail for most nonviolent offenses so suspects weren’t jailed for days or weeks only because they couldn’t afford bail.

Other major elements of the tentative agreement include:

Long Islanders won’t pay into the payroll tax that Hochul proposed to help the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Although the MTA is need of a solid funding stream to maintain and improve the mass transit system critical to the Northeastern United States, suburban Democrats opposed any increase in the so-called “MTA mobility tax,” because they feared moderate Democrats could lose reelection bids next year. An MTA payroll tax was blamed for Senate losses by Democrats representing Long Island more than a decade ago.

The minimum wage would rise to $17 an hour in phases until 2026, from the current $15, and rise with inflation after that.

The agreement will allow the state Taxation and Finance Department to seize proceeds of cannabis sales by retailers who aren’t authorized by the state Office of Cannabis Management, legislative sources said. The state program to become an authorized retailer involves background checks and regulations for sales and taxation. Authorized retailers have said they are facing unfair competition by thousands of unauthorized retailers since the state legalized adult use of cannabis products in 2021. Previously, only the Office of Cannabis Management was authorized to raid illicit sellers and to confiscate products, issue fines or close down stores. But that office didn’t have the enforcement personnel of the Taxation and Finance Office, which needed to be authorized to act on unauthorized cannabis sales.

Increasing the cigarette tax by $1 to $5.35 a pack to further discourage smoking.

Absent from the deal is Hochul’s proposed “housing compact.”

That proposal sought to increase the amount of affordable housing 800,000 units over the next decade. But it included what she called the “cornerstone” of creating a state board that could overrule local zoning that rejects projects.

Independent studies have shown state power is needed to create new housing in communities that have blocked new projects for reasons other than public safety. The researchers said zoning laws have traditionally been used to keep racial minorities out of some communities.

The tentative agreement now must be crafted into a printed bill with the language approved by Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

That process can take about 36 hours and rank-and-file senators and Assembly members said they expect to begin debating and voting on the bills next week.