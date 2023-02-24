Democrat David Calone nominated for Suffolk County executive

David Calone, a former federal and state prosecutor turned entrepreneur, is the 2023 Democratic nominee for Suffolk County executive, leading a slate of candidates party officials hope will retake the majority on the county legislature.

Other candidates on the ticket include former state Assemb. Steven Englebright, who is running in the 5th Legislative District, according to a list of Democratic Party candidates released Friday.

Ann Welker, a Southampton Town trustee, is the nominee in the 2nd Legislative District after county Legis. Bridget Fleming, who lost a bid for Congress in November, announced she will not seek reelection.

Calone, 49, of Setauket, is CEO of Jove Equity Partners LLC, a venture capital firm that focuses on helping to start and grow technology companies, according to a resume he provided to Newsday.

Calone also served as a prosecutor with the U.S. Justice Department and the state attorney general's office, according to his resume.

He has served on the Suffolk County Planning Commission and is a former board member of the Community Development Corp. of Long Island, an affordable housing nonprofit.

Calone was defeated by Anna Throne-Holst in the 2016 Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District. Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican, beat Throne-Holst in the general election that year.

"My focus is on keeping Suffolk families safe and as a former prosecutor I know what it takes," Calone said, citing public safety, fiscal responsibility, affordable housing and environmental protection as top priorities.

Calone headed the list of county Democratic candidates released by the party on Friday.

Suffolk Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer called Calone, "a terrific, well-qualified and well-prepared candidate."

"In general, it being a local election year, voters will be focused on quality of life issues, affordability and our environment," Schaffer said.

Schaffer said he did not anticipate a challenge to Calone in the June 27 primary.

Calone is expected to face Republican Edward Romaine, Town of Brookhaven supervisor, in the general election on Nov. 7.

County Republicans nominated Romaine, 76, of Center Moriches, at their convention Thursday. Romaine also is backed by the Suffolk Conservative Party.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, is term-limited at the end of the year.

Democratic leaders on Friday also announced 17 of their 18 candidates for county legislature, including three incumbents.

Englebright, 76, had served in the Suffolk County Legislature since 1984 until his election to the state Assembly in a special election in 1992.

He was defeated in November by Republican Edward Flood.

"This is where I began. It's coming home, and the issues that motivated me these many years are still present," Englebright said, citing the need to protect groundwater and bring efficiencies to county government.

Republicans took control of the county Legislature in January 2022 after Democrats, who had had a 10-8 majority, suffered significant losses in the 2021 election.

The 2023 Democratic candidates for legislature are:

1st District — Catherine Kent

2nd District — Ann Welker

3rd District — Trina Miles

4th District — Tim Hall

5th District — Steven Englebright

6th District— Dorothy Cavelier

7th District — Ryan McGarry

8th District — Peter Russo

9th District — Samuel Gonzalez (incumbent)

10th District — Derek Stein

11th District — Lucas Deitch

12th District — Denis Graziano

13th District — No candidate announced

14th District — Dawn Russo

15th District — Jason Richberg (incumbent)

16th District — Sidney Joyner

17th District — Tom Donnelly (incumbent)

18th District — Stu Besen

With Vera Chinese