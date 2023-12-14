Hofstra University wins victory in casino lawsuit

A state appeals court has sided with Hofstra University in denying Nassau County's request to keep a lease agreement in place with Las Vegas Sands, dealing a blow to the $4 billion casino resort plan on the Coliseum site.

Attorneys for the county who are fighting a lower court decision voiding the lease had asked the Appellate Division, Second Department for a “stay” to allow the Nevada-based company the rights to the county-owned property. Hofstra on Nov. 21 argued against allowing the lease to stay in place during the county's appeal.

“We are pleased that the courts continue to uphold the public’s rights to transparency and participation in these important decisions regarding the future use of the Nassau Hub,” Adam Schuman, an attorney for Hofstra, said in a statement Thursday morning.

The appeals court decision, handed down late Wednesday, is the latest turn in what could be a long legal process stemming from Hofstra's filing of its suit in April. The appellate ruling likely will impact an environmental review of the casino by the Town of Hempstead, where Sands is seeking to change the zoning for the property for it's project.

“We just received the court's decision this morning and are reviewing it to determine how to proceed,” town Supervisor Don Clavin told Newsday. “We don't know what the impacts are on the procedure and once we do an analysis we will be able to make a determination.”

State Supreme Court Justice Sarika Kapoor on Nov. 9 ruled the county didn't properly notify the public or review the development plan before approving it.

Kapoor agreed with Hofstra's assertion that the county Planning Commission had violated the state’s Open Meetings Law when it met earlier this year to consider the lease. Kapoor also said the county legislature was wrong to forgo an extensive environmental review and ordered the process to start over.

Schuman said the county “can avoid further litigation if, as directed by the Supreme Court, it now conducts a proper public hearing and undertakes the environmental review that it failed to do previously.”

County Executive Bruce Blakeman, whose administration negotiated the lease with Sands earlier this year, was not immediately available for comment.