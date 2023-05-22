Casino supporters, opponents show up for lease vote

Nassau County legislators were headed toward a final vote late Monday on a 99-year lease agreement that would give Las Vegas Sands control of the Coliseum property.

Dozens of people spoke for and against the company’s plans to develop a $4 billion casino resort on the 72-acre county-owned site known as the Nassau Hub.

The proposed lease, announced in April and approved by the planning commission and Rules Committee, has appeared on track for the votes needed to advance it through the full legislature.

Sands would then need an environmental review, zoning approvals from the Town of Hempstead, support from community panels and advisory boards and a state gambling license for the development to move forward.

In recent weeks, some legislators pushed for more funding for communities near the site, prompting a lease amendment Sunday that would provide Uniondale, East Meadow and Hempstead an additional $25 million. Uniondale would get an extra $10 million, East Meadow $10 million and Hempstead $5 million, according to a copy of the amendment obtained by Newsday.

Half the funding would be available once Sands breaks ground. The initial agreement would have provided $4 million annually after a casino opens.

Still included in the lease is a lump-sum payment of $54 million to Nassau upon legislative approval, regardless of whether anything is built on the site.

In a meeting that at times turned raucous, Chief Deputy County Executive Arthur Walsh urged approval of the agreement, calling it “a once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder noted a $1.8 million annual public safety payment Sands has committed to if the development includes a casino.

“We’ve covered the Coliseum forever and now we cover UBS [arena in Elmont] and no one has ever reimbursed us for that service,” Ryder said.

Maurice Chalmers, director of the county’s Office of Legislative Budget Review, said revenue from the Coliseum was $23.7 million over the last decade.

“To put this into perspective, the $54 million (lump sum payment) is 2.3 times the amount the county collected in the last 10 years,” he said.

More than 100 people signed up to speak, with those representing organized labor, construction and trades groups, various chambers of commerce and advocates of African American and Hispanic businesses supporting the proposal.

Former Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, as well as former longtime Republican Nassau Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves of East Meadow endorsed the project.

Many opponents, including residents of Garden City, Uniondale, East Meadow and Hempstead, said they were not opposed to developing the Nassau Hub but do not want a casino. Some asked for a voter referendum.

“You have to do more due diligence on this lease agreement. Please press the pause button,” said Rich Catalano, an accountant from Garden City.

Robert Bolebruch, deputy mayor of the Village of Garden City, called the lease “a short-term fix that will create long-term problems.”

The proposed resort would have hotel rooms, ballrooms and conference spaces, a live entertainment venue, celebrity-chef restaurants and a health club and day spa. Sands estimates it would generate $2 billion annually.

A state gambling license would allow traditional Vegas-style table gambling, such as blackjack and poker, in addition to slot machines and video gambling.

In a report released last week, the county’s Office of Legislative Budget Review said the proposal represented “a conundrum.”

“Community preferences, wants and concerns need to be weighed against the overall fiscal benefit to the county, as the project represents a tremendous opportunity that needs to be considered in order to maintain the county’s financial stability,” the report said.

Officials with the administration of County Executive Bruce Blakeman have said the county received about 200 hundreds pieces of communications in support and against the project.