Trump move allows immigration agents to enter houses of worship and other 'sensitive' locations

Faith leaders and advocates on Wednesday lambasted President Donald Trump's move to allow immigration agents to enter houses of worship and other "sensitive" locations, including schools and hospitals, to arrest people in the country illegally. The move, which overturns decades of U.S. policy and was made through an executive order signed by Trump on Monday shortly after his inauguration, also provoked criticism from school leaders. They said it could lead to attendance issues, dropouts, or a decline in academic performance among migrant families. "Schools are places where our kids come to learn, not to be interrogated about their status, not a place to be arrested," said Dafny Irizarry, president of the Long Island Latino Teachers Association. Trump's action is part of his plan to conduct what he calls the largest mass deportation of immigrants in the country illegally in U.S. history. Faith leaders and advocates called the order an affront to the centuries-old religious concept of "sanctuary" in houses of worship. "Interfering with people’s right to worship freely is outrageous even under the Trump administration’s claim that it is being done to enforce immigration laws," said Patrick Young, special professor of immigration law at Hofstra University Law School and a former head of legal services at the Central American Refugee Center in Hempstead. "Rights of religious freedom go back to the foundation of our country," he added. "This move will reduce immigrants’ participation in their churches and synagogues and intimidate their ministers." Rev. Kate Jones Calone, Executive Presbyter of the Presbytery of Long Island, which represents Presbyterian churches, said, "I expect that the American people will be horrified if federal agents start raiding churches, as well as schools, hospitals, and other places where people go to experience care." Trump says his efforts are aimed at cleaning up an illegal immigration problem that is out of control and saw record numbers of people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden administration. His executive orders on Monday also included declaring a national emergency at the border and reinstating a policy that migrants must "remain in Mexico" while applying for asylum. In his executive orders, Trump declared that "many of these aliens unlawfully within the United States present significant threats to national security and public safety, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans. Others are engaged in hostile activities, including espionage, economic espionage, and preparations for terror-related activities." "Many have abused the generosity of the American people, and their presence in the United States has cost taxpayers billions of dollars at the Federal, State, and local levels," the order said. The U.S. is home to an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally, including many who work in restaurants, factories, landscaping and other manual labor jobs. Long Island is home to at least 100,000 such immigrants, according to advocates. Newsday reported last week that faith leaders across Long Island were bracing for the possibility of Trump lifting the prohibition against immigration agents raiding houses of worship. Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's policy road map for Trump’s second term, called for rescinding the guidance on "sensitive places." Trump distanced himself from the 900-page playbook during the campaign, but he has nominated many who worked on it for his new administration, including Tom Homan for "border czar." The "sensitive zones" policy is not a law, so Trump can change it with an executive order, Young said. The Diocese of Rockville Centre, the largest religious institution on Long Island, with 1.3 million baptized Catholics, said last week it was opposed to changing the policy. "The diocese hopes that the sanctity of churches as places where all peoples feel safe to come and be fed in their spiritual and physical needs will continue to be respected," said the Rev. Eric Fasano, a diocesan spokesman. As of Wednesday afternoon, no major raids had been reported. Last week, the New York State Education Department, along with the offices of Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, issued guidance on how schools can protect the rights of immigrant students, including those who are undocumented. The nine-page document addressed issues such as enrollment requirements at schools, releasing student information and potential law enforcement detention of students. "New York State law guarantees every student, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, the fundamental right to a free public education," J.P. O’Hare, an Education Department spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Through this joint guidance, we reminded school districts of their legal obligation to educate every student and offered our full support in this vital mission." Even some Long Islanders who back Trump’s mass deportation program said they had concerns about allowing immigration agents into houses of worship and ICE should enter these places only they are in hot pursuit of a criminal. "Let people pray to God," at houses of worship, said Barrett Psareas, vice president of the Nassau County Civic Association.

Faith leaders and advocates on Wednesday lambasted President Donald Trump's move to allow immigration agents to enter houses of worship and other "sensitive" locations, including schools and hospitals, to arrest people in the country illegally.

The move, which overturns decades of U.S. policy and was made through an executive order signed by Trump on Monday shortly after his inauguration, also provoked criticism from school leaders. They said it could lead to attendance issues, dropouts, or a decline in academic performance among migrant families.

"Schools are places where our kids come to learn, not to be interrogated about their status, not a place to be arrested," said Dafny Irizarry, president of the Long Island Latino Teachers Association.

Trump's action is part of his plan to conduct what he calls the largest mass deportation of immigrants in the country illegally in U.S. history.

Faith leaders and advocates called the order an affront to the centuries-old religious concept of "sanctuary" in houses of worship.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Interfering with people’s right to worship freely is outrageous even under the Trump administration’s claim that it is being done to enforce immigration laws," said Patrick Young, special professor of immigration law at Hofstra University Law School and a former head of legal services at the Central American Refugee Center in Hempstead.

"Rights of religious freedom go back to the foundation of our country," he added. "This move will reduce immigrants’ participation in their churches and synagogues and intimidate their ministers."

Rev. Kate Jones Calone, Executive Presbyter of the Presbytery of Long Island, which represents Presbyterian churches, said, "I expect that the American people will be horrified if federal agents start raiding churches, as well as schools, hospitals, and other places where people go to experience care."

Trump says his efforts are aimed at cleaning up an illegal immigration problem that is out of control and saw record numbers of people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden administration. His executive orders on Monday also included declaring a national emergency at the border and reinstating a policy that migrants must "remain in Mexico" while applying for asylum.

In his executive orders, Trump declared that "many of these aliens unlawfully within the United States present significant threats to national security and public safety, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans. Others are engaged in hostile activities, including espionage, economic espionage, and preparations for terror-related activities."

"Many have abused the generosity of the American people, and their presence in the United States has cost taxpayers billions of dollars at the Federal, State, and local levels," the order said.

The U.S. is home to an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally, including many who work in restaurants, factories, landscaping and other manual labor jobs. Long Island is home to at least 100,000 such immigrants, according to advocates.

Newsday reported last week that faith leaders across Long Island were bracing for the possibility of Trump lifting the prohibition against immigration agents raiding houses of worship. Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's policy road map for Trump’s second term, called for rescinding the guidance on "sensitive places."

Trump distanced himself from the 900-page playbook during the campaign, but he has nominated many who worked on it for his new administration, including Tom Homan for "border czar."

The "sensitive zones" policy is not a law, so Trump can change it with an executive order, Young said.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre, the largest religious institution on Long Island, with 1.3 million baptized Catholics, said last week it was opposed to changing the policy.

"The diocese hopes that the sanctity of churches as places where all peoples feel safe to come and be fed in their spiritual and physical needs will continue to be respected," said the Rev. Eric Fasano, a diocesan spokesman.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no major raids had been reported.

Last week, the New York State Education Department, along with the offices of Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, issued guidance on how schools can protect the rights of immigrant students, including those who are undocumented.

The nine-page document addressed issues such as enrollment requirements at schools, releasing student information and potential law enforcement detention of students.

"New York State law guarantees every student, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, the fundamental right to a free public education," J.P. O’Hare, an Education Department spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Through this joint guidance, we reminded school districts of their legal obligation to educate every student and offered our full support in this vital mission."

Even some Long Islanders who back Trump’s mass deportation program said they had concerns about allowing immigration agents into houses of worship and ICE should enter these places only they are in hot pursuit of a criminal.

"Let people pray to God," at houses of worship, said Barrett Psareas, vice president of the Nassau County Civic Association.