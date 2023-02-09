Suffolk expected to restore online applications for civil service tests

Suffolk County on Friday is expected to restore a widely used online application for civil service tests, a service that had been taken offline following the September ransomware attack.

Applicants for the tests will be able to fill out applications online as of Friday, the county said. The restored online application also will allow candidates to pay online as well.

Restoring the service is critical for candidates for the 2023 Suffolk Police Department test in June. The deadline for the police exam is in April.

Following the cyberattack on Sept. 8, the county had devised a workaround that allowed applicants to print out a PDF form for the application on the county’s contingency website. But they had to turn in the applications in person or mail them via US Mail or overnight courier.

In a statement, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said the online application will help the department attract top applicants.

"To ensure the department reaches the best candidates for future police officers, we need to ensure we reach a wide range of people which includes local individuals and those out of state and I am grateful the online application is up and running," he said "Providing interested people the ability to sign up for the police test online makes the process quick and nearly effortless. The police list is utilized for four years, so I encourage anyone with an interest in law enforcement to take advantage of this life-changing opportunity."

Suffolk noted that while the cyber intrusion "has impacted online applications," the county has been able to conduct more than 120 exams for nearly 7,700 test takers.

In addition to the police test, online applications starting Friday will be available for consumer affairs technician, public safety dispatcher, water treatment plant operator trainee and environmental educator, among others.

In a statement, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county has been making "significant progress in our recovery efforts" from the ransomware attack, and called the return of online applications for upcoming civil service exams "a major milestone in our rolling restoration of services.”