Romaine's office hires former Islip official implicated in 2014 dumping scheme

A Suffolk Conservative Party officer and former Islip Town parks official who was implicated in an illegal dumping scheme in Brentwood in 2014 has a new job in the Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine's office.

Brett Robinson, 39, of Islip, was hired as an assistant deputy county executive on Jan. 5 at a $151,328 salary, according to Mike Martino, a spokesman for Romaine.

“Brett Robinson is a dedicated public servant who is working to serve the residents of Suffolk County,” Martino said in a statement.

Romaine, a Republican who took office in January, had the Conservative Party ballot line in the 2023 election.

Robinson pleaded guilty in August 2016 to disorderly conduct, a violation that is not a criminal disposition, for knowing about illegal dumping in Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood and failing to stop it.

Robinson worked as executive secretary to Islip Town parks Commissioner Joseph J. Montuori during the period when a hauler dumped nearly 40,000 tons of toxic construction and demolition material in Clemente Park in 2013 and 2014, officials said. Robinson was fired in 2014, days after the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced an investigation and Montuori resigned.

Robinson was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) said he was troubled by Robinson's appointment, but hopes he uses his position to give back to the Brentwood community.

“Otherwise, this decision would be a slap in the face to our community, especially considering Robinson’s involvement in the illegal toxic dumping at Roberto Clemente Park, which devastated our neighborhood,” Gonzalez told Newsday in a text message.

Mike Torres, chairman of the Suffolk County Conservative Party, where Robinson serves as secretary, said Robinson was treated unfairly treated by former District Attorney Thomas Spota, a Democrat. Spota and his anti-corruption chief, Christopher McPartland, were sentenced to federal prison in 2019 for their roles in covering up police brutality at the hands of former Suffolk police Chief James Burke.

“That was done by a corrupt DA and his associate,” Torres said.

“We're going to do a story about this kid and beat him up again?” he said of Robinson.

Robinson has been on the county payroll since January 2022, when he was hired as chief deputy clerk of the legislature. He then served as deputy public administrator, which serves as fiduciary for the estates of deceased people whose next of kin cannot be found.