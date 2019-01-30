Senate Democrats set hearings on climate change bill

Senate Democrats have planned a series of hearings, including one in Mineola, on climate change legislation.

Dubbed the “New York State Climate and Community Protection Act,” the bill requires the state to take steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase the use of renewable energy, promote “green” jobs and take “adaptation and resilience” steps to deal with global warming.

The bill had been long supported by the Democrat-led Assembly in Albany but blocked by a Republican-controlled Senate. But it has new life after Democrats won overwhelming control of the Senate in last fall’s elections.

The hearings will be Feb. 12 in Albany, Feb. 14 in Manhattan and Feb. 15 at the Nassau County government office, 1550 Franklin Ave., Mineola.

“These hearings are a critical step to determining how New York can lead on the fight against climate change,” said Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), chairman of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee.