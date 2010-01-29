Clinton to PBS: No second term as Sec'y of State

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a recent television interview that she doesn't see herself serving another 4-year term in her position.

Clinton sat down with PBS television's Tavis Smiley Wednesday and said eight years would be too much, considering the challenges of her job.

When asked if she could do another four years, Clinton replied: "No, I really can't."

She went on to say: "I mean it would be very challenging. It's a 24/7 job and I think at some point, I will be very happy to pass it on to someone else."

A spokeswoman from Clinton’s office said Friday she could not elaborate and had no other comment.

Clinton, who has previously said that she would not seek re-election to the New York Senate seat she held from 2000 to 2009, also ruled out another presidential run.

With Gary Dymski