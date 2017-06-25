Conservatives back Anthony DeSimone for Brookhaven highway chief

Suffolk Conservatives are circulating petitions to make Anthony DeSimone their Brookhaven highway superintendent candidate, leaving Republican incumbent Dan Losquadro without the influential minor party line that was crucial in his first two elections.

DeSimone, 49, of Ridge, is a $79,522-a-year highway labor crew leader in the Islip Town Public Works Department, where he has worked since 1986. Conservatives need a minimum of 388 signatures to qualify DeSimone for the ballot.

Losquadro got 12.8 percent of the vote on the Conservative line in his November, 2013 election, in which he only got 40 percent on the GOP line. He got 9.33 percent on the Conservative line in his initial special election victory earlier the same year over former GOP Brookhaven Town Board member Kathleen Walsh, who was backed by Democrats, winning 51 percent to 48 percent.

Conservatives balked at renominating Losquadro after subpoenas were issued in a probe of the town highway department in recent months. Jesse Garcia, Brookhaven GOP leader, declined to comment and Losquadro did not return calls.