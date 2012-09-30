Cuomo coming to LI to hear economic proposal

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is due on Long Island Friday to hear a proposal by the regional economic council.

Cuomo recently announced he would tour each of the state's 10 councils to hear progress reports regarding job-creation plans.

He's also expected to visit other regions this week.

Cuomo is expected to spend at least two hours touring or hearing presentations at each site, according to the administration.

The governor launched the councils last year as a way to make regional leaders get together to propose projects for state funding. Though he's called it a success, some state legislators privately say it was a way to give the governor's office control over local economic assistance that they used to dole out.-- Yancey Roy