Cuomo moves first big speech to convention center

Gov.-elect Andrew Cuomo has shifted the venue for his first major policy speech from the state Assembly chamber to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, roughly doubling the capacity with about

1,000 more seats.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver says requests for invitations to the Jan. 5 State of the State Address have exceeded the Assembly capacity.

Cuomo says he wants more of the public to attend. General admission tickets will be distributed through a lottery process.

Details were not immediately disclosed.

The address, where governors often lay out plans for the coming year, are usually attended by legislators, lobbyists and reporters.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo says Wednesday that Democrat Silver and Republican Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos will also speak.