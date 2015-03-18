Cuomo says he's no techie when it comes to emails

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo embraces technology, but also seems to hate technology when it comes to devices that record his e-thoughts.

"I don't want to say I'm a kind of old-fashioned, telephone guy," Cuomo said Wednesday when asked by reporters why he doesn't use email. "But I am."

Cuomo then said he wants a uniform email retention policy for all of state government. His decision follows weeks of criticism of a long-standing policy that automatically destroys emails after 90 days unless specifically saved.

Cuomo uses a Blackberry messaging service that doesnat leave text that could be recovered by investigators or by the public and news media under the Freedom of Information Law. Itas not email in the traditional sense, but it requires the same technological know-how.

Then the reporter tried to ask the email question again.

Cuomo joked about a story the reporter did recently about iPods, and Cuomoas apparent use of a dated version.

"I am more tech savvy than you suggested," he joked to the reporter, changing the subject to the iPod. "I have some very up-to-date fancy gadgets, I want you to know. ... So I am making progress. But I am not a big email guy, no."

After moving to other questions, reporters returned to his 90-day email policy, which he continued from former Gov. Eliot Spitzer. He described reporters' description of that 90-day policy as inaccurate and unfair.

"You have a record retention policy that you must save all records, so all records must be saved," Cuomo said. "For nonessential documents, you can save them for as long as you want to save them, but you have to save them."

"For nonessential documents that you donat save, then they are deleted after 90 days because we are trying to get the garbage off the system," Cuomo said.