Cuomo tension with Assembly Democrats clear in issue fights

As the 2015 legislative session closed, many Assembly Democrats said they were at odds with Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, especially over rent control and his push for a private-school tax credit.

A line oft-repeated in their conference, Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) said, went: "Of the 'three men in room,' there's only one Democrat," lumping Cuomo with Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) against Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx).

But Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood) countered that feelings were too raw after a bruising session and predicted his colleagues would see it differently later.

"Coming off the heels of a compromise where not everyone got what they wanted, it might not be fair to assess the relationship," Ramos said. "Sometime after the session, we'll be able to look at what we accomplished and realize it's about compromise."