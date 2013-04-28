Cuomo watch: Seeking consensus on women's agenda

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo tapped the brakes on his "women's agenda" when he said he couldn't move forward without a consensus among advocates about the items to include. Read: the abortion-rights issue.

Most of the Democrat's 10-point agenda, which includes toughening laws against domestic violence and human trafficking, has generated little controversy. But Cuomo may have to decide whether to jettison an abortion-rights proposal if it meets opposition in the politically split State Senate.

Cuomo seemed to put some pressure on advocacy groups when he said Friday: "I'd like to get a consensus position among the women's groups because there's a variety even within the women's groups."

-- Yancey Roy