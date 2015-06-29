DA Singas' campaign cancels 'Islanders Nation' event

Acting Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas last week canceled an "Islanders Nation for Singas" fundraiser she had touted heavily on social media.

Singas, a Democrat, has attempted to capitalize on disenfranchised New York Islanders fans who blame Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray, the GOP nominee for DA, for the team's move to Brooklyn.

The June 22 fundraiser at the Coral House in Baldwin was to feature tickets ranging from $50 to "Stanley Cup" level of $1,000. But a Nassau political source said Singas was unable to secure enough donors to hold the event.

Singas campaign spokesman Isaac Goldberg said the event was postponed because of a "scheduling conflict," although he declined to elaborate. "These things happen in a campaign," he said.

