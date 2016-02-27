Doubtful Sanders can win S.C., but they’ll still vote for him

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Angela Galbreath had her hands full. She was carrying her 1-year-old son, Edwin, in her arms and held the hand of her niece, Laura Kate, 8, as they rushed to a meeting at their downtown Episcopal church.

But she had more on her to-do list.

“I’m going to vote for Bernie because I believe in his revolution,” Galbreath, 32, of Columbia, said on Saturday, the morning of the South Carolina Democratic primary.

She’s been hooked by the Vermont senator’s pledge for a political revolution to end a “rigged” economic and political system where the rich and powerful get richer and more powerful. The message has resonated most so far with college students and young, white working-class families like hers.

But former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still has an edge of about 20 percentage points in most polls. She is strengthened by her support among African-American voters who are expected to make up half of the vote on Saturday.

“I don’t think he can win the nomination,” she said as she waited for the light to change at the crosswalk, “but we need to try.”