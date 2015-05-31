Democrats back Licari against Islip Supervisor Carpenter

Islip Democrats named East Islip attorney Thomas Licari as their candidate to challenge Republican town Supervisor Angie Carpenter this fall.

Licari, 62, who lives in Kismet, is a first-time candidate and says he opposes the way the town handled the dumping problem at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood. He also said, "There's a lot of stuff I see that I'm not happy with," particularly the applications of town zoning and building laws in minority areas north of the Southern State Parkway. He said the town often engages in what is "at best selective enforcement and at worst discrimination."

Joining Licari on the ticket are town board candidates Joseph McDermott, 48, the mayor of Brightwaters and Christopher Pulitano, 54, of Holbrook.

