Democrats spread help in 21st AD
Some Democrats in Nassau's 21st Assembly District are helping another line's candidate. Elmont civic leader Patrick Nicolosi won the Democratic primary over party favorite Mimi Johnson, but Johnson, the Working Families Party nominee, has been campaigning against Nicolosi and Republican Edward Ra. Among Democrats helping Johnson is Carrie Solages, viewed by party leaders as an up-and-comer who ran last year for county clerk. Solages hosted an "Elect Mimi Johnson" party at his home Friday. The district overlaps the 4th Congressional District where Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Garden City) faces a challenge tomorrow from Legis. Francis Becker (R-Lynbrook), and the 7th Senate District, where Sen. Craig Johnson (D-Port Washington) faces Republican Mineola Mayor Jack Martins. - William Murphy