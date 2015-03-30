Dep. B'khaven highway sup't to take on Suffolk Legis. Anker

Brookhaven Deputy Highway Superintendent Steve Tricarico has been tapped by Suffolk Republicans to take on Legis. Sarah Anker (D-Mt. Sinai) in one of the key targeted races in the Suffolk Legislature.

Tricarico, 30, of Wading River, was chosen over Lori Anne Casdia of Mt. Sinai, an aide to town board member Dan Panico. The party has also recommended Frank Tassone to run against Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue) in another of the GOP targeted races.

Tricarico started out working for former County Executive Steve Levy in 2010 in the intergovernmental affairs unit, but took unpaid leaves to work as a political operative in Levy’s unsucessful gubernatorial run and later tracked and recorded for Levy the whereabouts of Babylon Supervisor Steve Bellone using his cell phone at public events. That was before Bellone announced for county executive and prior to Levy dropping out.

Tricarico joined the highway department after Dan Losquadro won a special election in 2013. The town highway department has traditionally been a potent political force that can provide volunteers and funding for campaigns.