Donald Trump, John Kasich, Ted Cruz all to attend NY gala

Sen. Ted Cruz agreed Thursday to attend a New York GOP gala on April 14 — meaning all three Republican presidential candidates will appear at the event just days before the state’s primary.

The candidates’ commitment underscores the importance of New York’s April 19 primary as front-runner Donald Trump tries to cement his lead and Cruz (R-Texas) and Ohio Gov. John Kasich try to prevent him from securing a majority of delegates before the party’s national convention in July.

This the first time in recent memory that New York has played such a pivotal role in the nomination process, Republicans have said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Senator Cruz as a featured guest at our gala,” New York Republican Chairman Ed Cox said in a statement. “New Yorkers are engaged in the primary process like never before.”

The event is set for the Grand Hyatt in Manhattan.