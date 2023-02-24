Ed Romaine secures GOP, Conservative nomination for Suffolk executive

Suffolk County Republican Committee members gathered in a crowded hotel ballroom in Ronkonkoma Thursday night to formally nominate Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine as their candidate for Suffolk County Executive and a slate of candidates for the county legislature.

Speaking to an upbeat crowd at the Courtyard Marriott hotel, Suffolk GOP Chairman Jesse Garcia touted Romaine’s record as well as his personality. Romaine was nominated over several other elected officials who screened for the office including Comptroller John Kennedy and Kevin McCaffrey, the presiding officer of the Suffolk legislature.

“The fact that he's able to win every council district, even those that are far and away Democratic majorities speaks to his ability to connect with people,” Garcia told the crowd. “There’s nobody better for the job.”

Romaine, 76, of Center Moriches also has the backing of Suffolk’s Conservative Party.

He will face Democrat Dave Calone, 49, of East Setauket, who has worked as a federal and state prosecutor, and served as chairman of the Suffolk County Planning Commission, in the November general election.

Garcia stressed the party’s recent victories including flipping the 4th Assembly District in the 2022 election and ousting the Democratic former presiding officer of the legislature, Rob Calarco, in 2021.

Republicans currently hold an 11-7 majority in the legislature and all incumbents received the party’s nomination.

“We’re putting together a dynamic team of legislators in open and Democratically held districts that we view will help not only retain our 11-member majority, but grow it,” Garcia said.

The legislature candidates are:

1st District — Catherine L. Stark

2nd District — Manuel Vilar Jr.

3rd District — James F. Mazzarella (incumbent)

4th District — Nicholas J. Caracappa (incumbent)

5th District — Anthony M. Figliola

6th District— Chad H. Lennon

7th District — Dominick S. Thorne (incumbent)

8th District — Anthony A. Piccirillo (incumbent)

9th District — No candidate announced

10th District— Trish Bergin (incumbent)

11th District — Steven J. Flotteron (incumbent)

12th District — Leslie A. Kennedy (incumbent)

13th District — Robert Trotta (incumbent)

14th District — Kevin J. McCaffrey (incumbent)

15th District — No candidate announced

16th District — Manuel Esteban (incumbent)

17th District — Catherine J. Corella

18th District — Stephanie L. Bontempi (incumbent)

Romaine on Thursday told Newsday he plans to run a campaign focused on supporting law enforcement, strengthening the county’s finances, protecting the environment, improving Suffolk’s cybersecurity and “maintaining suburban quality of life.” He said he also opposes Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing plan, which calls for a 3% growth in housing every three years.

“I feel committed to move Suffolk forward,” he said. “I think there's a tremendous opportunity to usher in the changes that are needed.”

Romaine has served as Brookhaven Town Supervisor since 2013 after winning a special election to succeed Mark Lesko. He previously served as county clerk, county legislator and in 2003, ran for county executive, losing to Steve Levy.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, is term-limited and ends his third and final four-year term at the end of 2023. All 18 legislative seats are also up this year.

Romaine’s nomination was introduced by McCaffrey who recognized the supervisor's record that includes maintaining a AAA bond rating in Brookhaven Town during his tenure and the preservation of 120 acres in the Carmans River Watershed.

“He found that tricky balance between economic development and protecting our environment in Brookhaven and in every office that he has ever served,” McCaffrey said.