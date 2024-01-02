Republican Ed Romaine sworn in as 9th Suffolk County executive

Republican Ed Romaine was sworn in as the ninth Suffolk County executive Monday, stressing in his inauguration speech the importance of strengthening county finances and making the area more affordable, and touting what he said was his ability to work with Democrats.

Speaking before a crowd of several hundred gathered at Eastport-South Manor Junior Senior High School in Manorville, Romaine did not unveil specific initiatives, but said he would prioritize cybersecurity, affordable housing, the environment, law enforcement and improving Child Protective Services.

“This administration will be rooted in the values and traditions of hard work, personal initiative, and accountability,” Romaine, 77, of Center Moriches, told the crowd. “So we can build a future that is safe and more affordable, and provides hope and opportunity to our citizens.”

Romaine, who was most recently Brookhaven Town supervisor, defeated Democrat Dave Calone in the Nov. 7 election and replaces term-limited County Executive Steve Bellone. The job carries a four-year term, and, under the 2024 county budget, the recommended annual salary is $241,409.

It is the first time a Republican was elected to Suffolk’s highest office since Robert Gaffney won in 1999. Long Island Republicans have made significant gains in recent years and now occupy the county executive offices in Nassau and Suffolk counties, both district attorney seats and all four Congressional seats.

Romaine announced the appointment of Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Robert Waring as acting police commissioner. He succeeds Bellone appointee Rodney K. Harrison, who resigned in November. Romaine said his team has interviewed candidates from several police departments for the position and that Waring has not asked to be considered for the permanent job.

Romaine also announced the appointment of a new acting commissioner and acting deputy commissioner for the county Information Technology Department but declined to publicly name them. Suffolk County was the victim of a crippling cyberattack in September 2022, which provided ample ammunition for Bellone foes to attack the administration and its IT department. Bellone maintained the attack began in the clerk's department, which is siloed from the main county IT department.

The incoming administration has not said how many people will be leaving county service following the transition, but Romaine after the event said more announcements could come this week.

Among the guests were both Democratic and Republican officials including U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Reps. Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota, who are both Republicans, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat, and newly elected Republican Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico. Former Republican New York state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan served as master of ceremonies. Seated next to Romaine was his wife, Diane, his stepdaughter, Lisa Johnson, her husband, Michael, and their three children.

Bellone, a Democrat, did not attend Monday’s event.

Schumer spoke warmly of Romaine, calling him a friend and declaring it a “great day” for Suffolk County.

“Suffolk County is a bastion of the middle class. People who don't ask for much, who just want a decent life for themselves and maybe have a little better life for their kids,” Schumer told the crowd. “Ed understands that instinctively.”

Garbarino noted Romaine offered support in 2021 when he was one of 13 Republicans to vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“When I was getting heat, Ed was one of the few people who had my back,” he said.

Officials did not give aa cost estimate for the New Year's Day event, which featured musical performers and a heavy police presence. The approximately 90-minute ceremony began with singer Paige Patterson’s performance of “Feeling Good” and included a slideshow of Romaine photos set to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to Be an American.”

Romaine, a former county clerk and county legislator, also stressed the importance of working with the county legislators, where Republicans hold a veto-proof 12-6 majority, and with members of the Democratic Party. He noted that Suffolk County Democratic Party chairman Rich Schaffer was in the audience and called him a good friend.

Romaine called for a regional approach to the disposal of solid waste and said there is a need to improve rail and freight transportation.

He also hinted that he could reform some aspects of the county’s Traffic Parking Violations Agency, where initiatives like the red-light camera program have sparked lawsuits and criticism from Republicans who say the fees put an unfair burden on residents.

“It [the traffic agency] has to act with justice in mind and not producing revenue,” Romaine said. “I am not interested in nickel-and-diming our citizens.”

Suffolk's first county executive was H. Lee Dennison who took office in 1960.