Suffolk County Executive-elect Ed Romaine names transition team leaders

Suffolk County Executive-elect Ed Romaine on Friday said Empire State Development chairman Kevin Law and Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter will lead his transition team.

Romaine, a Republican elected Nov. 7, takes office Jan. 1. He has asked the team to focus on ways his administration will deliver on his plans, which include increasing law enforcement, suspending the gas and home energy tax and protecting the county’s water and environment, according to a news release.

Transition teams typically are comprised of people of various backgrounds and experiences who help select potential appointees and advance the new administration's goals.

Law, 63, of St. James, is partner and executive vice president at the East Setauket-based firm Tritec Real Estate Co. He serves as board chairman of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, and is former president of the Long Island Association.

Carpenter, 80, of West Islip, has served as Islip Town supervisor since 2015 and was previously a county legislator and county treasurer.

Earlier this week Romaine announced Mike Martino, currently a spokesman for the Suffolk County Legislature, will serve as spokesman for the transition team. Martino said more members are expected to be named Monday.

The team has set up a website, ServeSuffolk.com, for applicants interested in working for Romaine's administration and learning more about his policy ideas.

The team will deliver a full report by the end of January 2024, according to the news release.

Romaine will succeed Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat who is term-limited after 12 years.

Chief Deputy County Executive Lisa Black will lead the county's transition operation, Bellone said last week.