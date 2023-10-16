Anthony D'Esposito outraises Democratic rivals in 4th Congressional District race

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito continues to raise more than his Democratic rivals as he and his Republican allies work to build a hefty campaign chest to protect his seat in Long Island’s Democratic-leaning Fourth District a year from now.

A top target for Democrats, D’Esposito of Island Park reported he collected $357,921 in the last quarter, boosting his cash on hand to $1.1 million after spending $176,033, his campaign reported to the Federal Election Commission on Sunday.

Democrats Laura Gillen of Baldwin, a former Hempstead Town supervisor, and state Sen. Kevin Thomas of Levittown, raised the most among D’Esposito’s announced challengers but their campaign finance filings indicate they have some catching up to do.

Gillen, who is seeking a rematch after she lost to D’Esposito in 2022, reported raising $160,594 and spending $109,289 with $391,336 in cash on hand. Thomas reported raising $210,519, spending $99,405 and having $111,115 in the bank.

Democrat Gian Jones, of Woodmere, a business owner and real estate professional, said he raised $6,446, spent $1,119 and had $4,327 in cash in his bid to challenge D'Esposito.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination in the Fourth District are Patricia Maher of Baldwin, who lost her 2014 campaign against then-GOP Rep. Pete King in the 2nd Congressional District, and Lawrence Patrick Henry of Baldwin. Neither filed campaign finance reports in the Fourth District race.

D’Esposito said he was grateful for the support he has gotten locally and nationally.

“I approach governing the same way I tackled cases as an NYPD detective, and that is through building coalitions with a diverse array of people while always keeping the best interest of the community at the forefront of my mind,” he said.

Gillen campaign manager Sarah Carlson said, “The fact is Anthony D'Esposito is part of an extreme, rudderless Republican majority that has spent more time fighting with each other than solving real problems for people on Long Island. There's no amount of money that can paper over that reality here at home."

Thomas’ campaign manager Alexa Sheryll defended his lower campaign funding, saying both Gillen and D’Esposito have been running for three years while Thomas has been running for three months.

“Kevin will have the resources and support he needs to win this primary and then defeat Anthony D’Esposito and help end the Republican Chaos Congress,” Sheryll said.

D’Esposito’s filing shows a little more than half the $118,844 in itemized individual contributions to his campaign fund came from outside New York.

And it shows that about a third of his total receipts came from other politicians and the Protect the House 2024 and Protect the House New York 2024 national funds established in February by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Meanwhile, in the First Congressional District, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) reported raising $312,875 in the third quarter and spending $131,620, with $1 million in the bank.

Three Democrats are running in the primary to face LaLota.

Jim Gaughran, a former state senator who lives in Northport, reported raising $126,103 and spending $16,244. He has $109,860 in the bank.

Craig Herskowitz, a New York City administrative law judge who also lives in Northport, said he raised $106,416 and spent $1,966 and has $104,449 in cash.

Nancy Goroff, of Stony Brook, who lost her race against then-Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in 2020, announced earlier this month she would seek the nomination to challenge LaLota. She has not filed a campaign finance report.

In the Second Congressional District, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) reported raising $420,296 and spending $200,772 with $1.2 million in the bank.

His Democratic challenger Rob Lubin of Amityville, chief executive of the N-HOUSE online market of celebrity brands, reported raising $208,482 and spending $150,557. He had $389,738 in cash on hand.