Ahead of Election Day, early voting numbers show more than 500,000 Long Islanders cast ballots

More than half a million Long Islanders cast their ballots during the nine-day stretch of early voting in federal, state and local elections, with Nassau and Suffolk among the state's top three active counties, according to election officials.

A total of 574,169 ballots were cast in-person during early voting between Oct. 26 and Sunday, according to both counties' Board of Elections. Nassau saw 284,742 voters and Suffolk had 289,427 voters.

More Democrats voted in Nassau; more Republicans voted in Suffolk, according to the figures. There were 27 early voting sites in Nassau and 28 in Suffolk.

In Nassau, there were 108,680 registered Democrats, 103,454 Republicans, 61,487 unaffiliated and 11,093 with other political parties who voted, according to the Nassau BOE.

What should Long Islanders expect on Election Day? Voting on Tuesday, Election Day? Here are some basic questions to some answers to help Long Islanders cast their ballots. Where can I vote? Unlike during early voting where a voter can go to any polling site in their respective county, voters must cast ballots at their assigned sites on Election Day. Find your voting site by visiting voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Nassau County voters with questions also can visit their Board of Elections office at 240 Old Country Rd. in Mineola or call 516-571-8683. Voters in Suffolk can visit their Board of Elections office at 700 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank or call 631-852-4500. When can I send my mail-in or absentee ballot Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and arrive at the Board of Elections in both counties by Nov. 12. Nassau sent out 106,284 absentee ballots to voters who requested them. As of Sunday night, 74,823 were received, Nassau Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner James Scheuerman said. How many people are expected to vote on Election Day? BOE officials expect another 300,000 to 350,000 voters on Election Day Tuesday. There were will be 349 polling locations open in Nassau and 325 in Suffolk. Polls will be open across Long Island from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. "There are going to be lines; everyone should be patient. If you can get to a poll site during the day, I would do that," Scheuerman said. Where can I learn about the candidates and ballot proposals? You can find out more about the candidates by going on Newsday's voters guide here.

"Turnout was much higher than it was in 2020 in terms of early voting, which is the closest barometer we have in a presidential election," Nassau Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner James Scheuerman said Monday. "I think it's a testament to the ease of voting in Nassau County."

In Suffolk, there were 95,965 registered Democrats, 110,393 Republicans, 75,906 unaffiliated and 7,163 with other political parties who voted, according to the Suffolk BOE.

“Suffolk County had the 2nd highest [early voter] turnout in New York State,” Suffolk County Democratic elections Commissioner John Alberts said in a text message. “We are expecting to service upwards of 350,000 voters [Tuesday] as well.”

Nassau was the third-most active county for early voting with 284,761; the New York City borough of Brooklyn took the top spot with 345,840 votes cast during early voting, according to the state BOE.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day, across Long Island. Those who arrive before 9 p.m. can still vote after the polls close. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and arrive at the Board of Elections in both counties by Nov. 12.

Voters who feel intimidated at poll sites are encouraged to call the New York attorney general's Election Protection Hotline at 866-390-2992.