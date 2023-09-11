Long IslandPoliticsElections

Suffolk County Executive: Edward P. Romaine

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine at an event in Shoreham,...

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine at an event in Shoreham, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

EDWARD P. ROMAINE
Republican
BACKGROUND:

  • Romaine, 76, of Center Moriches, is running for Suffolk County Executive.
  • Romaine has served in local government for more than 40 years, most recently as Brookhaven Town Supervisor since 2012.
  • He received a BA in history from Adelphi University and a master’s in history from the school formerly known as the C.W. Post. campus of Long Island University.

ISSUES:

  • Romaine said protecting the environment is a top issue. He advocates to preserve as much open space as possible, transition away from fossil fuels and to treat wastewater by expanding sewers and high-tech septic systems.
  • Public safety is a priority and Romaine said he opposes the state’s cashless bail law.
  • Romaine said he is also focused on quality-of-life issues such as public transportation, which he said is “inadequate” in Suffolk County, and the cost of living. “Affordable housing is crucial to the future of this Island,” he said.
