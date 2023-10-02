Receiver of Taxes, Town of Islip: Andy Wittman
ANDY WITTMAN
Republican (Registered party)
BACKGROUND:
- Wittman, 46, of Sayville, is seeking reelection as receiver of taxes in the Town of Islip.
- Wittman was first elected in November 2021. He has run multiple businesses and served as a volunteer firefighter in Bayport for almost 30 years.
- He graduated from Oswego State University in 2000, where he studied business administration and theater.
ISSUES:
- Wittman highlighted a focus on efficiency and communication, noting that he has so far saved the town more than $1 million in the 2022-23 tax year by renegotiating interest rates with banks.
- He said he also has been working to make the online payment portal more user-friendly and plans to roll out a revamp of the landing page for the tax receiver’s office.
- In a subsequent term, Wittman said he would also work to add tutorial videos for taxpayers to his office’s webpage, and upgrade and streamline the town’s technology for processing property taxes.
