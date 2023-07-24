Democrat Kevin Thomas files to challenge GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito in 4th CD

Democratic State Sen. Kevin Thomas has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy in the 4th Congressional District.

Thomas, of Levittown, is the sixth Democrat to seek his party’s nomination to challenge GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of Island Park in the 2024 election.

Other Democratic candidates include former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, former Olympic figure skater Sarah Hughes and Baldwin resident Patricia Maher.

“With so much at stake for Long Island families, and a Republican Congress that refuses to act, it’s time we send someone to Washington who can get things done,” Thomas said in a statement. “I’ve proven in the NY Senate that I’m all about action and getting real results. In the coming days I’ll have an announcement on my intentions and look forward to furthering the conversation.”

Thomas, the only Democrat in Nassau’s State Senate delegation, was elected in 2017.

In defeating 29-year incumbent Republican Kemp Hannon of Garden City, Thomas became New York’s first Indian American state senator.

The 4th District covers Nassau County’s South Shore. Political experts say it’s among the most vulnerable Republican House seats. District voters in 2020 gave Democrat Joe Biden a 14.6 percentage point lead over then-President Donald Trump — making the 4th the most Democratic district in the United States represented by a Republican.

D’Esposito spokesman Matt Capp said Thomas was “at odds with local voters who continue to support Congressman D’Esposito’s winning message of safe streets and affordable communities.”

“We look forward to Nassau County neighbors learning more about just how out of touch Thomas and his progressive competitors are with the wants and needs of Long Island,” Capp said.

State and Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said Thomas “has served excellently as a state senator and if elected to Congress I am sure he would serve excellently there as well.”

Republicans in November 2022 swept all four House seats on Long Island, including two in Nassau that had been in Democratic hands for decades.

Former Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) had held the Fourth District seat before retiring at the end of 2022.