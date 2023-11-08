Election night on Long Island: Live updates
Check out the results of local, state and national races as it all unfolds.
Highlights
*Polls across Long Island open until 9 p.m.
*Suffolk County executive debate at Newsday Studios.
*Suffolk Legislature: All 18 seats up for grabs.
*Nassau Legislature election: All 19 seats up for grabs.
Updates
Suffolk executive candidates cast ballots
Be careful what you wish for
Guest Essay: Beware Democratic gerrymandering: The last one gave us Santos by @JohnFasoNy (a Republican who served as a member of Congress and as minority leader of the state Assembly) - https://t.co/2yOV5Dhp7l— Newsday Opinion (@NewsdayOpinion) November 7, 2023
Kudos for top cop
Not on the ballot, but Glen Cove's chief Whitton got high marks from one voter: "We have the best police department, they just keep it safe ... I moved out of Glen Cove for a while, nothing against Nassau County cops, but Glen Cove, you just always feel safe when you see them."— Ted Phillips (@Tedephillips) November 7, 2023
Glen Cove
Not the most visible marking for the polls at Glen Cove’s middle school #livotes pic.twitter.com/efzEvum5vj— Ted Phillips (@Tedephillips) November 7, 2023
Long Beach
Long Beach incumbent councilwoman Tina Posterli, a Democrat, after voting Tuesday morning. Her campaign manager said voter turnout was higher than usual for an off-year election with 213 votes having been cast at the East Elementary School as of 8:30 a.m. #livotes pic.twitter.com/zJdUXq2PUW— Ted Phillips (@Tedephillips) November 7, 2023
Newsday Opinion at work
