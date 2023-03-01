Michael Giangregorio, Robert Miles face off in Nassau legislative race

Republican Michael Giangregorio and Democrat Robert Miles made their final appeals to voters on Tuesday in a race to fill a vacant seat representing South Shore communities on the Nassau County Legislature.

As of 8:45 p.m., official election results were not yet available. Polls closed at 9 p.m.

The special election in the 19th Legislative District brought out more enrolled Republicans than Democrats during the nine days of early voting that ended Sunday. The winner will serve out the remainder of Republican Steve Rhoads' term.

Rhoads left the county legislature when he became a state senator this year.

Giangregorio, 57, has been working in the finance sector for more than 30 years and is a vice president in the fixed-income trading division of JPMorgan Corporate & Investment Bank.

Giangregorio said he spent time talking to voters at the Wantagh train station on Tuesday and "enjoyed the whole campaign process."

"I felt the things that I was talking about really resonated with voters," Giangregorio said.

Giangregorio had said during the campaign that he was opposed to Gov. Kathy Hochul's mandate to create a certain number of housing units and was in favor of County Executive Bruce Blakeman's recent move to freeze the property tax rolls.

He also said he would expand programs and access for people with disabilities throughout the county.

Miles, 30, is currently the legal counsel for the Democratic minority caucus in the Nassau Legislature. He served as an attorney and deputy assessor in the county's Department of Assessment from 2018 to 2021, during the administration of former Democratic County Executive Laura Curran.

Miles said he spent the day reaching voters across the district by phone and found "people are highly motivated by tax relief, assessment reform and cutting fees."

He said if elected, he would work to make sure the county is spending money from its opioid legal settlement and federal pandemic funds in a timely manner. He is in favor of cutting red-light camera ticket fines and certain real estate administrative fees.

More than 55,000 registered voters live in the South Shore district, which includes the communities of Bellmore, Freeport, Merrick, Seaford and Wantagh.

Republicans have an edge, with 39% of voters enrolled, followed by 31% registered Democrats and 26% unaffiliated. The remaining 4% are in other minor parties, according to data from the county Board of Elections.

In early voting, 1,264 total ballots were cast by enrolled Republicans, 903 by Democrats and 355 by voters unaffiliated with a political party. Voters enrolled in other parties cast 88 ballots.

Voters requested a total of 961 absentee ballots, of which 411 were by Republicans, 379 by Democrats, 137 by unaffiliated voters and the remainder by those enrolled in other parties.

"Nassau Republicans have a message that resonated with voters. We stand for tax relief and safe communities, and we opposed the governor's plan to replace our suburban neighborhoods with urban housing projects," Nassau Republican Committee chairman Joseph Cairo said.

Republicans currently hold an 11-7 majority on the 19-seat legislature. Before Rhoads left, the county legislature was 12-7 Republican.

Miles and Giangregorio -- both of Merrick -- would likely be in different districts in November.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the state and Nassau County Democratic Committee, said he wasn't surprised by the strong Republican turnout in the district. Republicans went into the election with an enrollment edge, he acknowledged.

Before final results were available, Jacobs said: "Win or lose, our candidate, Rob Miles, can be proud of the vigorous campaign he waged in this special election."