Richard Nicolello won't run again for Nassau County Legislature

Richard Nicolello, presiding officer of the Republican-controlled Nassau County Legislature, will not seek reelection in November, he told Newsday on Monday.

Nicolello, 63, an insurance attorney from New Hyde Park, is the longest serving legislator on the 19-member board.

He will finish out his 28th year of service, including six as presiding officer and four before as deputy presiding officer.

“It’s a been a long commitment and it takes its toll on a family,” said Nicolello, who has two adult children with wife Susan, a retired teacher. “There’s a lot of talent within the party and other people who deserve to have their shot.”

He said he believed the county is in “its best financial shape since the legislature began,” citing bond upgrades, budget surpluses, strong sales tax numbers and well-established reserves from an opioid settlement and other streams of revenue such as federal pandemic funding.

He has been a practicing attorney since 1986 and is of counsel to the law firm of Congdon, Flaherty, O'Callaghan, Reid, Donlon, Travis & Fishlinger, where he leads the firm's insurance coverage group.

Nicolello is chairman of the legislature's Rules Committee and is vice chairman of the Budget Review Committee. He is an original member of the Nassau legislature, having represented the 9th Legislative District since 1996.

The district includes the communities of New Hyde Park, Garden City Park, Mineola, Williston Park, East Williston, Albertson, Roselyn Estates, Munsey Park and Plandome.

Nicolello's district was said to have become more favorable to his reelection under a new map for the 19 legislative districts adopted last week.

Candidates need to file petitions indicating their intention to run for elected office by next month, according to Nassau's Board of Elections.

Republicans hold a 12-7 majority on the Nassau legislature.

A spokesman for the Nassau County Republican Committee did not immediately return multiple calls for comment on Monday.