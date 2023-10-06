Long IslandPoliticsElections

Suffolk County Legislator, 7th Legislative District: Ryan P. McGarry

Ryan McGarry, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 7,...

Ryan McGarry, Democratic candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 7, poses for a portrait at the party's countywide campaign headquarters in Bohemia on Monday, May 1, 2023. -- slVOTE -- Credit: James Escher

RYAN MCGARRY

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • McGarry, 40, of Patchogue is a chief of staff for the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees (AME) union. He has a bachelor's degree in labor relations from Cornell University and a masters in humanities and communication from Duke University. 
  • He is a firefighter in the Patchogue Fire Department, and a member of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s Civic Association.
  • McGarry also serves on the Patchogue Village Zoning Board of Appeals.

ISSUES:

  • McGarry said his top priority will be to ensure that regional government commits itself to infrastructure investments, “especially clean water to protect our environment and ourselves.”

  • He will focus on quality-of-life issues and reducing Suffolk’s rising crime rate.

  • He’ll also work to make sure Suffolk’s veterans have full access to the care and services they need.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Suspected bias incident … Art Leaue of LI flood damage … Boutique owners making difference Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

New Brentwood bus hub ... Suspected bias incident ... Hempstead Hispanic sergeant ... Feed Me: Papusas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Suspected bias incident … Art Leaue of LI flood damage … Boutique owners making difference Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

New Brentwood bus hub ... Suspected bias incident ... Hempstead Hispanic sergeant ... Feed Me: Papusas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME