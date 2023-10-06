Suffolk County Legislator, 7th Legislative District: Ryan P. McGarry
RYAN MCGARRY
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- McGarry, 40, of Patchogue is a chief of staff for the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees (AME) union. He has a bachelor's degree in labor relations from Cornell University and a masters in humanities and communication from Duke University.
- He is a firefighter in the Patchogue Fire Department, and a member of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s Civic Association.
- McGarry also serves on the Patchogue Village Zoning Board of Appeals.
ISSUES:
- McGarry said his top priority will be to ensure that regional government commits itself to infrastructure investments, “especially clean water to protect our environment and ourselves.”
He will focus on quality-of-life issues and reducing Suffolk’s rising crime rate.
He’ll also work to make sure Suffolk’s veterans have full access to the care and services they need.
