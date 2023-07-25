Republican Mike Sapraicone announces challenge to George Santos

Republican Mike Sapraicone, CEO of a private security company and a retired NYPD detective, on Tuesday announced his campaign to oust Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) in the Third Congressional District.

Sapraicone, 67, of Glen Head, is the second Republican to challenge Santos in what likely will be among the most closely watched House races in the nation next year. Federal prosecutors have charged Santos with 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

Republican Kellen Curry, a business executive and U.S. military veteran, also has announced a campaign against Santos, who is seeking reelection.

"This is a challenge for me but I have met many challenges in life," Sapraicone, a first-time candidate, said Tuesday. "I believe in the Republican Party but I also believe in common sense and I think we spend a lot of time worrying about what side we belong to and not enough time worrying about the people who elect."

Sapraicone said his top campaign priorities will be to address, "public safety, border security and fiscal responsibility to get our country back on the right track."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sapraicone was born and raised in Queens but has lived on Long Island for 32 years.

He began his career in 1980 as an NYPD Transit Police officer and was eventually promoted to detective. He attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice as a part-time student for nearly a decade while working for the NYPD and raising a family but never earned a degree, he said. He retired in 2000.

While still on the force, Sapraicone founded Squad Security, a private security firm that now employs more than 600 active and retired police.

Federal Election Commission data show Sapraicone has donated thousands of dollars to the Nassau County GOP and the campaigns of Republicans such as former Rep. Lee Zeldin, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito and former Rep. Pete King. He also has given to Democrats such as former Rep. Tom Suozzi and Suffolk County Legis. Kara Hahn.

Sapraicone is married to Eileen Daly-Sapraicone, a State Supreme Court justice in Nassau County.

Nassau Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo in a statement called Sapraicone "a well-respected business owner and former NYPD Detective" but noted the party has made "no decision on the candidate to replace disgraced Congressman Santos."

A spokeswoman for Santos declined to comment.

Curry called the campaign, "an opportunity to put someone with my background in Congress. As we've seen for Republicans, [the] candidate matters. I think what is at stake is the House Majority."