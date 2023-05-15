Former Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes to challenge Anthony D'Esposito for Congressional seat

Former Olympic figure skater Sarah Hughes has joined the growing list of Democrats seeking to unseat Island Park Republican Anthony D’Esposito in New York’s 4th Congressional District, according to federal campaign finance filings.

Hughes, 38, grew up in Great Neck, lives in Manhattan and is finishing a graduate business degree at Stanford University.

She won the gold medal in women’s figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. This would be her first run for public office.

Hughes’ filing comes less than a week after Democrat Laura Gillen formally announced the launch of her campaign.

Gillen, 53, former supervisor of the Town of Hempstead, is hoping for a second chance to challenge D’Esposito, a former town councilman, after losing to him last year by fewer than 10,000 votes.

Also vying for the Democratic Party nomination in the race is Patricia Maher, 63, of Baldwin, who lost her 2014 bid against U.S. Rep. Peter King in the 2nd Congressional District. Lawrence Patrick Henry, 43, of Baldwin, is also running, according to FEC filings.

Hughes was unavailable for comment on Monday. A spokesman, Max Kramer, said: “Born and raised on Long Island, Sarah is concerned about where we’re headed, whether it’s rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women’s health. She’s putting the pieces into place to make an announcement in the next few weeks.”

Hughes is searching for a home in the district, where she intends to raise her family, he said.

She received a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2018 and spent three years as an associate at Manhattan-based corporate law firm Proskauer Rose, where she worked on mergers and acquisitions and led pro bono work in voting rights and women’s health care. She earned an undergraduate degree from Yale University.

The 4th District seat was in Democratic hands for decades and held by Democrat Kathleen Rice for eight years. The district covers central and southern Nassau County.

State and Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs in a statement on Monday said Hughes “would certainly be an exciting candidate and I look forward to hearing more about her plans for the 4th Congressional District.“