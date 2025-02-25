Polls open for special election to fill seat left vacant by Siela Bynoe in Nassau County's District 2

Polls will open Tuesday for a special election race where two candidates are vying to fill Nassau County's District 2 seat once held by now state Sen. Siela Bynoe.

Democrat Olena Nicks and Republican Karin Campbell are squaring off for the seat that covers Westbury, New Cassel and Hempstead. Tuesday's election follows nine days of early voting that began on Feb. 15 and ended Feb. 23.

Registered voters can cast a ballot between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. at their designated poll site.

Nicks, a Uniondale High School graduate, is an elected trustee for the Uniondale Public Library and a committee member for the Uniondale school district. She also served as president and a trustee for the Westbury school board. Nicks holds a bachelor’s degree in business operations from Baruch College and an MBA from American University.

Campbell has taught in Nassau schools, and helped homeless veterans find housing and medical support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Bynoe was elected to the seat in 2014, she won 80% of the vote in the Democratic stronghold, one of Nassau’s “majority-minority” areas where more than 50% of residents are non-white. In District 2, 40% of residents are Hispanic and 23% are Black.

Bynoe was elected to represent the 6th Senate District, making her the first Black state Senator to represent a part of Long Island. Parts of the Senate district overlap with Bynoe's old district seat. Her Senate victory had prompted the special election.

For the 2026 election, District 2 will update its borders under Nassau’s newly released legislative map. The district will lose Uniondale and take in Hicksville, but its demographic makeup will still remain “majority-minority.”