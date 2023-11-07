Election 2023: Polls open for races across Long Island

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose a new Suffolk County executive for the first time in 12 years, as well as candidates in county, town and judicial races across Long Island.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. The highest-profile race is the one to succeed Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat who is term-limited after 12 years in office. The job carries a four-year term, and under the proposed county budget for 2024 the recommended annual salary is $241,409.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine, a Republican from Center Moriches, faces Dave Calone, a Democrat from Setauket who is CEO of an investment firm and a former federal and state prosecutor.

All 18 seats on the Suffolk County Legislature are on the ballot, as are the 19 seats on the Nassau County Legislature.

In all, there are 103 candidates on the ballot in Nassau and 162 in Suffolk.

Romaine and Calone have spent heavily in a race centered on crime, affordability and environmental issues. The campaigns have spent more than $4 million cumulatively, much of it on negative mailers and commercials that have flooded airwaves in recent weeks.

Nearly 85,000 voters across Long Island voted early, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 5, according to data from the Nassau and Suffolk County election boards.

In Suffolk, 16,276 registered Democrats cast ballots early, compared with 13,093 Republicans. Another 7,372 voters unaffiliated with a political party voted early, along with 933 voters registered with other political parties.

In Nassau, 19,127 registered Democrats voted early, compared with 18,915 Republicans. Another 7,674 independent voters cast ballots, as did 1,572 voters registered with various other parties.

In both the Nassau and Suffolk County Legislatures, Republicans are one seat shy of winning supermajorities. In Nassau, Republicans have a 12-7 edge over Democrats. In Suffolk, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 11-6, with one seat vacant.

Several town supervisor races are expected to be competitive.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, a Democrat running on the Republican line, faces Jon Kaiman, a Democrat who served as supervisor from 2004 until 2013.

At least six Suffolk towns will elect a new supervisor because the incumbents are not running for reelection.

In Brookhaven, Republican councilman and deputy supervisor Daniel Panico faces Democrat Lillian Clayman, a labor history teacher, in the race to replace Romaine, who has been supervisor since 2012.

In Riverhead, Democrat Angela DeVito, a former school board member, faces Republican town board member Timothy Hubbard. Incumbent Yvette Aguiar, a Republican, is not running for reelection.

In Southold, Republican Scott Russell is retiring after 18 years in office. Suffolk Legis. Al Krupski Jr., a Cutchogue Democrat, and Republican Donald Grim are vying to replace him.

In East Hampton, Democratic councilwoman and deputy supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez faces Republican Gretta Leon. Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, a Democrat, is retiring after six years in office.

In Southampton, Republican councilwoman Cynthia McNamare and Democrat Maria Moore, the mayor of Westhampton Village, are running to replace retiring Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, a Democrat who is term-limited.

And in Shelter Island, Democrat Arnott Gooding and Republican Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams are running to replace Democratic Supervisor Gerard Siller, who served two terms. Gooding defeated Siller in a Democratic primary in June by a margin of 261 to 128.

The ballot also includes town board elections in Nassau and Suffolk, and city council seats in Long Beach and in Glen Cove, where there's also a mayor's race. Other races are for tax receiver, town clerk, town assessor and highway superintendent.

Voters can confirm their polling site locations through the state Board of Elections https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or by calling the county boards of election. Suffolk voters should call 631-852-4500. Nassau voters should call 516-571-2411.

With Robert Brodsky