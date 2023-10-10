Tom Suozzi announces challenge to Rep. George Santos

WASHINGTON — Democrat Tom Suozzi announced Tuesday that he will run to reclaim his House seat in the Third Congressional District in Nassau and Queens counties that he held for three terms, putting him in a crowded field seeking to replace current Republican Rep. George Santos.

Suozzi enters a race in which 20 candidates have already filed to run, including eight Democrats, according to the Federal Election Commission. The FEC had not posted a statement of candidacy by Suozzi as of Tuesday morning.

“Today I’m filing a committee to run for Congress in November 2024,” Suozzi posted on social media, including X formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

“You know me. I’ve never sat on the sidelines,” he said. “From the cost of living, to immigration, crime, climate change, and simply helping people, we need more common sense and less chaos and senseless fighting.”

By announcing now, Suozzi puts himself in a position to seek the nomination for a special election should Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) enter a plea deal to a federal 13-count indictment in his Oct. 27 court date. Santos has said he is not negotiating a plea deal.

“I trust the legal process will bring justice to those Santos has harmed and will be closely monitoring the events as they unfold,” Suozzi said in a statement Tuesday.

Suozzi, 61, served from 2017 to 2022 before declining to run for reelection.

Instead, he made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination for governor last year, leaving an open seat that Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) won in an upset during a red wave across New York in the 2022 election.

Suozzi will run in a differently configured district than the one he won three times, one that could will be redrawn again early next year.

He will face three Democrats who already have raised more than $300,000 and likely will report raising more in the past three months to the FEC next week: Nassau County Legis. Josh Lafazan, former state Sen. Anna Kaplan and professional fundraiser Zak Malamed.