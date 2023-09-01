Christopher McGrath, Gary Carlton cross-endorsed for Supreme Court justice seats 

The chairmen of the Nassau County Republican and Democratic committees have agreed to cross-endorse candidates for state Supreme Court, a practice that critics deride as backroom dealing but party leaders say is fair for both sides.

The parties nominated Christopher McGrath of Hewlett Harbor, a Republican, and Democratic District Court Judge Gary Carlton of Valley Stream. Because they are running unopposed in the Nov. 7 general election, both are expected to join the bench next year and replace retiring State Supreme Court Justices Gary Knobel and Jerome Murphy.

The justices serve 14-year terms.

McGrath, 64, a personal injury attorney at the Garden City law firm of Sullivan, Papain, Block, McGrath, Coffinas and Cannavo, chaired the transition team of Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in 2021, after he defeated Democrat Laura Curran.

McGrath has contributed more than $25,000 to the Nassau County Republican Committee since 2020, according to state Board of Election filings.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 2016, McGrath ran unsuccessfully in a special and general election to replace former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre). He lost both races to Democrat Todd Kaminsky.

Carlton, 69, is a former deputy village attorney in Valley Stream who was elected to the 2nd District Court bench in 2019. He ran unsuccessfully for the position in 2017.

Carlton is a founding partner in the personal injury law firm of Goldberg & Carlton in Rockville Centre. He received his law degree from Albany Law School of Union University in 1979.

He contributed $5,000 to the Nassau County Democratic Committee in April, state filings show.

Cross-endorsements of judicial candidates occur frequently in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Candidates who carry the lines of both major parties are usually a lock to win the seat, barring a surprise write-in or minor party spoiler.

Critics say the practice leaves the public with little choice in selecting judges. Party leaders say it's a way of making sure an equal number of Republican and Democratic candidates are elected to the bench.

Without cross-endorsements, "you end up with a very partisan system where judges are elected, based upon the year in which they run, whether it's a Democratic-leaning year, or Republican-leaning year," said Jay Jacobs, state and Nassau Democratic Party chairman.

Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement the committee "is pleased to have nominated judicial candidates with the experience, credentials, and a commitment to fairness that will ensure justice continues to be served in Nassau County."

Carlton defended the cross-endorsement process.

Judicial candidates are barred from campaigning, and "You can't go into your views as far as how you would decide issues of law," he said.

"It already limits the public in a way that's different than other candidates that can be thoroughly questioned about certain positions," he said. "The Democrats and the Republicans are both very familiar with me."

McGrath did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

With Scott Eidler