Trump is hiring for his next term. Here are New Yorkers who might be tapped, according to experts

President-elect Donald Trump's picks for his administration over the next few weeks could include a handful of New York Republicans, according to political insiders and analysts. Trump, who won the election Tuesday over Democrat Kamala Harris four years after being voted out of the White House, is most likely to select loyalists and those who helped him along the campaign trail, political experts predict. Several high-profile New Yorkers fit that bill, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and former Long Island congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), both of whom are under consideration, party insiders told Newsday. Having New Yorkers in the administration not only sends a message to Republicans in the Empire State, it conveys a level of security to the banking, financial and real estate industries in New York, the financial capital of the world, political analysts said. It also could benefit New Yorkers to have powerful allies in the administration when it comes to policies and potential federal funding opportunities, experts said. Other possible options include Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-Binghamton) and Andrew Giuliani, political experts and party insiders said. A host of others without public name recognition likely will work in the administration "in jobs that the average resident doesn’t know or care about," said Larry Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. Hank Sheinkopf, a Manhattan-based political strategist who has worked for Democratic and Republican candidates, said Trump's selection of New Yorkers could protect his home base and "calm Wall Street." Trump likely will select people who make him feel comfortable, agree with his policy decisions and with experience being in the public view who "will make no gaffes," Sheinkopf said. The previous Trump administration brought in a lot of people who didn’t have exposure to how the government works, said Dave Catalfamo, a longtime Republican political consultant and president at Capitol Public Strategies. Leaders of Trump's transition team said the president-elect will be selecting people in the days and weeks ahead. On Wednesday, Trump announced his first high-profile pick, Susie Wiles, a campaign strategist who will serve as his chief of staff. Here are the New Yorkers likely being considered: Zeldin, 44, represented New York’s 1st Congressional District from 2015 to 2023 and ran for governor of New York in 2022. He lost to Democrat Kathy Hochul, but the race was much closer than expected in a state where enrolled Democratic voters outnumber Republicans nearly two to one. Both Stefanik and Zeldin stood by Trump when things were tough, Sheinkopf said. "Lee Zeldin can write his own ticket, based on his strong support for Trump," Levy said. Zeldin also serves as the chair of the "China Policy Initiative & Pathway to 2025” for the America First Policy Institute, a right-leaning think tank. The institute’s staff includes former Trump administration officials, including Linda McMahon, who chairs the board and co-chairs Trump’s official transition team. "He’s a huge asset for New York and Long Island specifically, so it would only be a good thing if he’s asked to join the Trump administration," Suffolk Republican Committee Chairman Jesse Garcia told Newsday. Blakeman, 69, of Atlantic Beach, is running for reelection in 2025. He, more than most county executives, has embraced the national spotlight with frequent appearances on Fox News and initiatives that align with MAGA's agenda: banning teams with transgender women from county facilities, a law that makes wearing a face mask a criminal offense, and deputizing resident gun owners who might be called on in the event of an emergency declaration. He also played a key role in hosting a Trump rally at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 18. When asked whether he would consider a job in the Trump administration, Blakeman said he was "delighted" that Trump was reelected but did not directly answer the question. Nassau Republican Committee Chairman Joe Cairo said he thinks Blakeman would "certainly be in line for something, and he’s earned it." "Bruce has a very close relationship with Donald Trump," Cairo said, recalling a rally in Franklin Square right before Election Day when Blakeman got the president-elect on the phone and they traded jokes. But "it’s hard to imagine the Nassau Republican Party losing Blakeman for the 2025 local elections, as tempting as it might be to follow in his brother's footsteps as a major player in a presidential administration," Levy said, referring to Blakeman's brother Brad, who worked for President George H.W. Bush. Stefanik is one of the names that comes to mind right away, Catalfamo said. She and Zeldin have been at the forefront of the efforts to help Trump and down-ballot races in New York and around the country, he said. Stefanik, 40, is a longtime Trump supporter whose name was mentioned as a possible vice presidential running mate. She stumped for him on the campaign trail and spoke at the Republican National Convention. She is being considered for the United Nations ambassador position, according to media reports. Stefanik, the third-highest-ranking House Republican, on Tuesday was reelected to her sixth term in Congress representing the 21st District, which covers a large swath of upstate New York. Her team did not return requests for comment about a potential position in the administration. Selecting Stefanik would send a "strong message" to Republicans and people in upstate New York, Sheinkopf said. The administration, however, would have to weigh whether she’s more vital as a leader in Congress or in the White House, experts said. Giuliani, 38, previously served in the Office of Public Liaison and then as a special assistant during Trump’s first term in office. He is the son of former New York City mayor and ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. "I’ve had the opportunity to talk with President Trump over the last year and let him know that I want to make sure that he’s in a position to be as successful as possible in a second term," Giuliani said when asked by Newsday if he’s headed to Washington, D.C. "Whether that’s on the inside or outside, we’ll see." It’s important that Trump has the right personnel in place so he can truly "make America great again," he added. Molinaro, 49, is talented, a former county executive who ran for governor and someone who the Trump administration should look to tap if he’s not reelected to Congress, Catalfamo said. "He’s a guy who could hit the ground running," he said, adding that Molinaro already knows how Washington works and has relationships on Capitol Hill. Votes in the races for the House's 19th Congressional District are currently being recounted due to razor-thin results between Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley. Riley had been declared the winner by The Associated Press. Molinaro spokesman Dan Kranz said the race is still too close to call, but "regardless of the outcome, Marc has strong relationships with folks on the Trump team and would be honored to be considered for a post in the administration."

