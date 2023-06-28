Catherine Stark defeats Gregory Williams in Suffolk GOP primary

Catherine Stark defeated Gregory Williams in the Republican primary for Suffolk’s 1st Legislative District late Tuesday in one of several primary races on Long Island.

With all districts reporting, Stark had 62% of the vote to Williams’ 37%, according to unofficial election results.

Stark will compete to replace Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) in the district which includes the North Fork, Shelter Island, Flanders and a portion of Brookhaven Town. Krupski, who is not seeking reelection, is running for Southold Town supervisor.

Stark will face former Riverhead Town Councilwoman Catherine Kent, a Democrat, in the Nov. 7 general election.

Stark, 60, of Riverhead, has worked in Suffolk County government since 1996, including in the administration of former GOP County Executive Robert Gaffney, and has served as Krupski’s chief of staff for the past 10 years. She has the backing of the county Republican Party and will also have the Conservative Party line in November.

“It’s a clear strong message that family values on the North Fork … speaks very well to the people,” Stark said. “I’m very happy with the results.”

Williams, 50, of Cutchogue, is a former Southold Town trustee who has owned the bicycle shop Country Time Cycle in Mattituck since 1997.

“My goal was to give the people a choice, and the people have spoken,” Williams said. “We ran a good campaign. I wish her the best of luck.”

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN SUPERVISOR

On Shelter Island, Arnott Gordon Gooding defeated incumbent supervisor Gerard Siller in the Democratic primary for the town supervisor nomination. Gooding had nearly 67% of the vote compared to Siller's nearly 33%.

Gooding will face Republican Amber Brach-Williams, a Town Council member, in November.

Siller served from 1998-2001 and was re-elected in 2019.

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN COUNCIL

Also on Shelter Island, Democratic town council candidates Albert Dickson and Benjamin Dyett led Robert Waife in the race for two spots on the general election ballot. Dyett had 40% of the vote, Dickson had 39% and Waife had just under 20%.

The winners will face Republicans Thomas Cronin and Arthur Williams in November. Council members serve four-year terms.

LONG BEACH CITY COUNCIL

Long Beach City Council incumbents Elizabeth Treston and Tina Posterli along with challenger James Hodge appeared to have won the Democratic primary Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. They received 816, 807 and 749 votes respectively and beat incumbent Karen McInnis, who received 732 votes.

The winners will face Republicans Brendan Finn, Christopher Fiumara and Michael Reinhart in the November election.

The top two vote-getters in November will be elected to four-year terms, while the third-place candidate will win a two-year term.

SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE

In the race for Southampton Town Justice, incumbent Gary Weber beat challenger John Ortiz 9-1 for the Working Families Party nomination, according to unofficial election results. Weber has the backing of the Republican and Conservative parties, while Ortiz has the Democratic nomination. The town justice serves a four-year term.