Election Day Tuesday in Nassau, Suffolk primaries

Nassau and Suffolk County voters head to the polls Tuesday with Long Island primaries set in Long Beach and on the East End.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is also is the last day for absentee ballots to be postmarked and mailed to county boards of election.

In Suffolk’s First Legislative District, which includes the North Fork, Shelter Island, Flanders and a portion of Brookhaven Town, Catherine Stark and Gregory Williams are seeking the Republican nomination in the race to replace Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue). Krupski, who is not seeking reelection, is running for Southold Town supervisor.

The winner of the primary will face former Riverhead Town Councilwoman Catherine Kent, a Democrat, in the Nov. 7 general election. The term in office is two years.

Four Democrats are competing in a primary for Long Beach City Council.

Incumbents Elizabeth Treston, Karen McInnis and Tina Posterli, and challenger James Hodge, are running in the primary for three spots on the general election ballot.

The winners will face off against Republicans Brendan Finn, Christopher Fiumara and Michael Reinhart in the November election.

The top two vote-getters in November will be elected to four-year terms, while the third-place candidate will win a two-year term.

On Shelter Island, Gerard Siller is seeking reelection as town supervisor. He faces challenger Arnott Gooding in the Democratic primary.

The winner will face Republican Amber Brach-Williams, a Town Council member, in November.

Also on Shelter Island, three Democrats are competing in a primary for Town Council. Albert Dickson, Benjamin Dyett and Robert Waife are seeking two spots on the general election ballot.

The winners will face Republicans Thomas Cronin and Arthur Williams in November. Council members serve four-year terms.

In the race for Southampton Town Justice, John Ortiz and incumbent Gary Weber are both seeking the Working Families Party nomination. Weber has the backing of the Republican and Conservative parties while Ortiz has the Democratic nomination. The town justice serves a four-year term.

Voters may look up their polling places through the New York State Board of Elections portal at: voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Nassau County residents also may reach the county Board of Elections by calling: 516-571-VOTE (8683).

Suffolk County residents may reach the county Board of Elections by calling: 631-852-4500.